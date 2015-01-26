Gift of Love: Nichalas

It was a afternoon of fun as Nichalas and me hit the bowling lanes. This 6th grader is full of life and love, with much joy to share. Nichalas loves school and his favorite subjects are math and science.He is already thinking about college and has his sights set on, "Oregon," Nichalas said.As for his future after college, Nichalas wants to serve our country as, "a marine," Nichalas said.Nichalas also likes to be funny, making jokes, and sharing laughter with others. He loves sports, especially baseball, and is always up for new challenges."Football I play tailback and baseball I play short stop," Nichalas said.His favorite position in basketball in point guard."I play on a basketball team right now," Nichalas said.Nichalas likes to ride horses, his bike, and 4 wheelers any chance he gets. Church attendance is also important to Nichalas. He is a regular part of church activities with the youth. When it comes to nichalas' three wishes, he chooses adventure!"Go skydiving, climb a mountain and then more wishes I guess," Nichalas said.Nichalas is hopeful his new family will be genuinely understanding of who he really is and where he has come from in his life. Although he has had a difficult journey this far, he is willing to be a part of a family that will reach out to him and give him the extra attention and care he longs for. Nichalas just wants to feel safe, loved, and kept busy being a kid. But most importantly, Nichalas wants a family to show him the Gift of Love.

