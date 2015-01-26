Monday's Weather: Plenty of sunshine. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at a taste of spring fever as we begin the new work week. Your forecast for Monday calls for sunny skies. Mild temps. Look for afternoon highs to top out in the low to mid 60s today across the region. Overnight, we'll see mainly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s. Tuesday will feature more sunshine. Temps will soar to near 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon across the area. Winds switch out of the south ahead of a weak front on Wednesday. This will mean more in the way of sunshine, but a warm and breezy afternoon. Temps should top out in the low to mid 70s! Changes begin to develop on Thursday. A dry cold front will move through, bringing with it just some high clouds. Behind the front winds will switch out of the north. This will drop afternoon highs Thursday down into the low to mid 60s. Clouds begin to increase Friday, and with a northerly wind, temps will be much cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 50s at best. A strong storm system to our southwest arrives by Saturday. This will bring a cold and wet weekend across the area. Rain chances look to be around 50% or higher Saturday, with highs only in the mid 40s. Your SuperBowl Sunday will feature lingering showers and cold. Temps only warming into the 40s. Right now, models safely keep the area above freezing, so currently, no threat for winter precip with this system.Have a great week!