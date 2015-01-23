Friday's Weather: A light rain & snow mix possible during the morning. Light rain through the afternoon. No major accumulations expected! Highs in the 40s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

T.G.I.F, East Texas. After a cold, blustery, and down right miserable Thursday, things will slowly be improving for our weekend!Today, look for cloudy skies. We'll see a chance for some light rain through the day. During the first half of the day, we do have the potential for some areas, especially I-20 and points to the north, to see a little light snow mix in with the rain. Not expecting anything major, but could be interesting to see a few flakes falling from the sky. By lunchtime, temperatures will have warmed into the 40s, so any precip should switch back to plain old rain. Again, not expecting any problems with this light precip today. Tonight, look for the clouds to begin to clear, and temps to drop back into the low to mid 30s. This weekend looks great with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s and 60s. A weak and dry front will move through for Monday. The only thing you will notice is a slight wind shift and a few extra clouds. Look for mostly sunny skies Monday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Next week will mainly consist of plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s. Rain chances increase as we approach next weekend along with another cool down.Have a great weekend!