Easy-to-make gumbo from Bear Creek Smoke House

 Gumbo is as popular in some parts of the South as is chili, and it's perfect for cold, rainy weather and football-watching parties! Check out this simple recipe shared by Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse. 

Bear Creek Gumbo

one whole chicken, cut up
4 TBS flour
4 TBS oil
1 cup chopped onion
one 16 ounce can tomatoes 
4 cups fresh or frozen okra
Real Texas gumbo seasoning mix (or whatever brand you find in your grocery store)

Method:

Boil cut up chicken in 1 qt of water until tender.
Remove chicken, debone and cut into pieces; reserve stock.

In a large kettle, brown 4 TBS each of flour and oil to make a roux.

Slowly stir stock into roux, then add 1 package Gumbo mix, 1 cup chopped onion, one 16oz can tomatoes and 4 cups fresh or frozen okra.

Add deboned chicken and let simmer one hour; stir occasionally. 

Makes about 2 1/2 quarts

