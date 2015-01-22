Easy-to-make gumbo from Bear Creek Smoke House

Gumbo is as popular in some parts of the South as is chili, and it's perfect for cold, rainy weather and football-watching parties! Check out this simple recipe shared by Robbie Shoults of Bear Creek Smokehouse.



Bear Creek Gumbo



one whole chicken, cut up

4 TBS flour

4 TBS oil

1 cup chopped onion

one 16 ounce can tomatoes

4 cups fresh or frozen okra

Real Texas gumbo seasoning mix (or whatever brand you find in your grocery store)



Method:

Boil cut up chicken in 1 qt of water until tender.

Remove chicken, debone and cut into pieces; reserve stock.



In a large kettle, brown 4 TBS each of flour and oil to make a roux.



Slowly stir stock into roux, then add 1 package Gumbo mix, 1 cup chopped onion, one 16oz can tomatoes and 4 cups fresh or frozen okra.



Add deboned chicken and let simmer one hour; stir occasionally.

Makes about 2 1/2 quarts



