Thursday's Weather: Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. Cold & windy! Temps falling through the 40s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Rainfall is moving into the area. Look for this to continue picking up in intensity through the day. Look for temps to actually fall through the day from the upper 40s into the upper 30s to lower 40s by afternoon. The winds will also be quite gusty out of the northeast 15-30 mph. A windy, wet and just raw day. Rainfall amounts could average 1-2 inches area wide. Things begin to get even more interesting Thursday night into Friday morning. An upper level low is forecast to move across East Texas during this time. This will develop more mainly light precip across the region. Temps at the surface will fall into the 30s, while temps just above the surface to the clouds will be well below freezing. This may actually allow for some light snow to mix in with any redeveloping rain showers overnight. By Friday morning, a period of rain/snow mix or even just light snow may be possible before the system exits. Right now, this does not look to be a significant event but literally a few degrees change could cause this to be just that. Stay tuned!The upcoming weekend looks to rebound with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the 50s and lows into the 30s. Upper 50s and lower 60s return next week with plenty of sunshine!Have a great day! ?