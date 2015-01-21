Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to start. Increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs warming into the lower 60s

Copyright 2015 KLTV . All rights reserved.

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We've got a very complicated forecast ahead as we move through the next 24-48 hours. Everything from 60s today, to heavy cold rainfall Thursday, and even the potential for some wintry mischief to close out the week! Let's get right to the forecast.Today, look for increasing clouds. We will see mostly sunny skies to start followed by clouds this afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. Tonight, look for cloudy and mild conditions. Temps will drop down only into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rainfall will move in by dawn Thursday. Starting off light but picking up in intensity through the day. Look for temps to actually fall through the day from the upper 40s into the upper 30s to lower 40s by afternoon. The winds will also be quite gusty out of the northeast 15-20mph. A windy, wet and just raw day. Rainfall amounts could average 1-2 inches area wide. Things begin to get even more interesting Thursday night into Friday morning. An upper level low is forecast to move across East Texas during this time. This will develop more mainly light precip across the region. Temps at the surface will fall into the 30s, while temps just above the surface to the clouds will be well below freezing. This may actually allow for some light snow to mix in with any redeveloping rain showers overnight. By Friday morning, a period of rain/snow mix or even just light snow may be possible before the system exits. Still plenty of question marks with this forecast so more fine tuning will likely be required over the next 24 hours. Right now, this does not look to be a significant event but literally a few degrees change could cause this to be just that. Stay tuned!The upcoming weekend looks to rebound with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the 50s and lows into the 30s. Upper 50s and lower 60s return next week with plenty of sunshine!Have a great day!