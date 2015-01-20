This recipe is an easy one to make, and I do hope you'll try it if you enjoy chocolate. It's more moist than brownies, and makes its own sauce as it bakes; top with a dusting of powdered sugar and a few fresh berries, and you have a gorgeous dessert.



Chocolate pudding cake with fresh berries



1 cup plain flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt



Wet ingredients:



1/2 cup milk (nonfat is fine)

1 large egg, beaten

2 TBS oil

1 tsp vanilla extract



Add-ins:



3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 cup toasted pecans or walnuts (optional)



Secret to the pudding:



3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/3 cup brewed coffee



Method:



1. Spray 8x8 baking pan with cooking spray,and preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Make a well in the center.

3. In a medium mixing bowl, mix wet ingredients together. Gently pour into well in the dry ingredients.

4. Gently mix the batter until no dry spots remain; fold in chocolate chips.

5. Spread batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle nuts evenly over the batter.

6. In another bowl, combine coffee and brown sugar, whisking until sugar is dissolved.Pour this mixture over the whole cake.

7. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until toothpick comes out fairly clean when inserted into center of cake.



This cake is best served warm, but leftovers are good, too! Sprinkle with a dusting of powdered sugar, and top with a few berries, such as raspberries or small strawberries.

Enjoy!



