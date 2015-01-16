Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer! Highs near 60

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Due to cold temperatures and plenty of low level moisture around, as expected, we're dealing with a thick coat of frost this morning across the region. Be sure to give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door today.Otherwise, our good friend Mr. Sunshine sticks around through the weekend along with west and southwesterly winds. This will allow temps to warm into the upper 50s to near 60 Friday with overnight lows in the 30s. A few more clouds return for Saturday but with southerly winds, temps should make a return to the 60s! Rain chances look to remain low through the weekend and start of the new week.Long range indicators continue to suggest we will return to a colder and wetter pattern again by late next week. In fact, models agree a significant storm system will approach the area from the south by next Thursday into Friday. Depending on a few factors, this would likely bring us a very cold rain event. We will have to continue to monitor for any wintry precip potential as we get closer.Have a great weekend!