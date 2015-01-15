Restaurant Reports: 4 eateries get top marks - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 4 eateries get top marks

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

Four East Texas restaurants get top marks in the latest inspection period.

In Tyler, Burger King #17323, at 7445 south Broadway had no violations, no demerits.

Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3630 Troup Highway: no violations no demerits.

In Lindale, Lindale Landing Restaurant at 15338 FM 849: no violations no demerits.

In Troup, Farmers Café at 306 East Duval: no violations no demerits.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly