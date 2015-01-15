Thursday's Weather: Morning clouds & drizzle/light showers. Afternoon sunshine returning. Highs in the low 50s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Morning drizzle and light rain showers will continue to move north and east away from us here in East Texas. Clearing skies are already being seen across portions of north and west Texas. Look for that line to continue making progress towards East Texas today. Mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon with temps warming into the low 50s. Tonight, we will see perfect radiational cooling conditions. This means clear skies and light winds allowing for temps to drop down into the low 30s. Due to all the excess moisture in the ground, a widespread frost is likely tomorrow morning.Otherwise, our good friend Mr. Sunshine sticks around through the weekend along with west and southwesterly winds. This will allow temps to warm into the upper 50s Friday with overnight lows in the 30s. A few more clouds return for Saturday but with southerly winds, temps should finally make a return to the 60s! Rain chances look to remain low through the weekend and start of the new week.Long range indicators or suggesting we could return to cooler and wetter conditions again by late next week.Have a great week!