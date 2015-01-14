Gift of Love: Damian

It was a fun afternoon of puppy kisses at Petland for Damian and me. This 4th grader likes going to school and being part of the action whether in the classroom or on the playground. He especially likes math and P.E., and of course lunch.When he grows up, Damian wants to be a, "football player," Damian said.He also wants to be a police officer. This 11 year old loves to play outside, ride his bike and play with other children in the neighborhood."Play football and play video games," Damian said.His favorite team is the Houston Texans.As for his favorite things to eat, it's a toss up!"Cheeseburger, not cheeseburger. Chili," Damian said.But when it comes to green beans and most vegetables not so much. And for dessert, ice cream!"Chocolate. Toppings? With sprinkles and syrup," Damian said.Damian has experienced many "let downs" in his very young life, so his new family will need to reassure damian consistently about their commitment to him. Damian came into the department's care with his younger sisters due to a neglectful supervision and medical neglect by their family. It is Damian's wish to continue to see his sisters."Because I love them really much," Damian said.Active family that is able to keep him involved in a variety of activities will be a great benefit for Damian."Soccer, baseball and that's all," Damian said.He would love to have some brothers to hang out with."Football, fishing, all sorts of stuff," Damian said.Damian has much to give and is hoping to find the right family to spend the rest of his life with. He hopes and dreams of a forever family that he can call his own, a family that can show Damian the Gift of Love.