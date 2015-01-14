Silver alert issued for Humble woman

An active silver alert has been issued for a Humble woman.

The alert was issued Wedensday for Myrtle Hamilton, 73. She was last seen Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Timber Twist Drive in Humble. Hamilton is believed to believed to be driving a 2007 white Cheverolet Impala with a Texas license plate number of CMY136.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Hamilton, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Contact local police to provide information on her whereabouts or the HCSO at 713-755-7427.

