Wednesday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Light drizzle and showers possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Morning fog will give way to mainly mostly cloudy skies today. A little more moisture trying to work in with this next upper level disturbance so have added in a little better rain chance across the area today. We will keep a close eye on any left over precip possibilities tonight, along with cooling temps. If temps cool enough, a bit of sleet and or frz. drizzle may be possible by Thursday morning. Otherwise, our good friend Mr. Sunshine returns by Thursday along with west and southwesterly winds. This will allow temps to warm into the 50s Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 30s. A few more clouds return for Sunday but with southerly winds, temps should finally make a return to the 60s! Rain chances look to remain low through the weekend and start of the new week. Long range indicators or suggesting we could return to cooler conditions again by mid to late next week.





