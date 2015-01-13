The Texas History List: Future scalp hunter enlists in army - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

The Texas History List: Future scalp hunter enlists in army

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Here are some interesting bits of Texas trivia from the amazing history of our state and the people who've lived here over the years:

1. On January 13, 1847, John Joel Glanton enlisted in Walter P. Lane's company of rangers for service in the Mexican War. He started off serving in the Texas Revolution, was a Texas Ranger between wars, served with distinction under Zachary Taylor in the invasion of Mexico...but then things changed. After the Mexican War, he traveled to Chihuahua and became the leader of a band of scalp hunters! Things didn't end well for Glanton, as he himself was scalped in the mid-1850s.

2. On January 14, 1942, Camp Hood was activated. The "temporary camp," named for Confederate general John Bell Hood, is now one of the largest military bases in the world. By 1950 it was made a permanent base and was renamed Fort Hood. The installation is the largest piece of Texas owned solely by the federal government.

3. On January 15, 1874, a strange situation occurred in the Texas Capitol Democrat Richard Coke was inaugurated as governor of Texas on that day, bu tbut Republican who'd been holding the office, Edmund J. Davis, refused to vacate the office! He pleaded with the Travis Rifles and appealed to President Grant for federal troops, but he refused. Finally, Coke took over when Davis resigned on January 19. 

Other interesting facts from this week in Texas history:

January 13, 1885: English nobleman Joseph Heneage Finch died on his Ranch near Big Spring, having been exiled from England after a notorious divorce. 

January 17, 1929: Popeye, the Sailor Man, renowned comic strip character first appeared in print in The Victoria Advocate

January 11, 1863: The USS Hatteras was sunk by the CSS Alabama, and is still in 60 feet of water 20 miles south of Galveston.

For more Texas history, check out The Texas State History Association website! 

