Sausage, spinach and grits casserole with Mama Steph

This recipe is a good one to enjoy for breakfast, but it's so good and full of protein and veggies that it'd be a great casual supper, too. Turkey sausage makes it a lower-fat choice.



Mama Steph's sausage, spinach and grits casserole



Ingredients



1 pound ground turkey sausage

1 small onion, chopped

1 ten ounce bag of frozen spinach, thawed and excess water squeezed out

4 large eggs

2 cups milk

quart of water

1 1/2 cups Old-fashioned grits (Watch Emeril's explanation of different types of grits at this link: http://www.marthastewart.com/942196/learn-how-select-and-cook-types-grits#942196)



1 tsp salt

2 cups mozzarella (set aside 3/4 cup or so for topping)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan



Method:



1. In a large skillet, brown the sausage, breaking down into small pieces as you go. Add the onion, and cook until translucent.

2. Add the squeezed-out spinach, and stir, breaking it up into the meat mixture. Set aside, off heat.

3. In a large mixing bowl. whisk the eggs, then add the milk and water. Stir in the grits, whisking well, then the salt, cheese (except the amount you set aside for topping) and, if you want some heat, a teaspoon of red pepper flakes.

4. Add the sausage mixture to the wet mixture, stirring until everything is mixed well.

5. Pour into a greased casserole dish (9x13 is fine) and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 45 minutes to an hour until no more liquid is bubbling up, and top is nicely golden brown.

6. Remove from oven and set aside for ten minutes before serving.



Enjoy!



