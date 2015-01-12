Monday's Weather: Morning fog; drizzle. Mainly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 40s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Morning fog and drizzle will give way to mainly cloudy skies today. Look for a dreary and cool afternoon with highs warming into the mid 40s. Tonight, a weak front will push through the area. This will leave mainly cloudy skies. Slight chance for some patchy drizzle and fog. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid 30s. Tuesday will feature another day of cloudy skies. a slight chance for a few sprinkles will exist but mainly cloudy skies. Highs warming to the lower 40s. We're headed for the upper 20s by Wednesday morning with mainly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance will try and approach the area giving a VERY slight chance for a sprinkle or sleet pellet. Your Wednesday forecast will maintain mainly cloudy skies. Again, a 20% chance or less of some light precip during the day Wednesday. Mainly cloudy skies to be expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Our good friend Mr. Sunshine returns by Thursday along with west and southwesterly winds. This will allow temps to warm into the 50s Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the 30s. A few more clouds return for Sunday but with southerly winds, temps should finally make a return to the 60s! Rain chances increase late Sunday into Monday of next week. Long range indicators or suggesting we could return to cooler conditions again by mid to late next week.Have a great week!