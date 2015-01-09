Freedom Fighters: Jim Boyd

Jim Boyd went into the Army at the age of 18 in February of 1945. After a short period of basic training, he was sent to the Philippines to prepare for the invasion of Japan. The dropping of atomic bombs on Japan eliminated the invasion and Boyd went to Japan as a member of the occupation force instead.

65 years after the end of World War II, Boyd received three medals for his service.

