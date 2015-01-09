Texas Beef Council shares 'Beef chili 5 ways'

What could be more perfect on a chilly evening that a hot, spicy bowl of chili? Not much that we can think of; Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares a great basic recipe and five ways to tweak it.

Beef Chili 5 Ways

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 to 14-1/2-ounce) reduced-sodium or regular beef broth

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles

2 tablespoons chili powder

Toppings:Shredded Cheddar cheese, chopped fresh cilantro, minced green onion (optional)

Instructions:

1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

2. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes and chili powder; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Garnish with Toppings, as desired.

Moroccan Variation: Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice and 1/4 cup chopped pitted dates or golden raisins with ingredients in step 2. Serve over hot cooked couscous. Garnish with toasted sliced almonds, chopped fresh mint and Greek yogurt, as desired.

Mexican Variation: Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 1 tablespoon cocoa powder with ingredients in step 2. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) and corn tortilla chips, as desired. Serve with corn tortillas.

Italian Variation: Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 1-1/2 teaspoons fennel seed with ingredients in step 2. Before removing from heat, stir in 3 cups fresh baby spinach. Cover; turn off heat and let stand 3 to 5 minutes or until spinach is just wilted. Serve over hot cooked orecchiette or cavatappi, if desired. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and pine nuts, as desired.

Cincinnati Variation: Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 3 tablespoons white vinegar and 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon with ingredients in step 2. Serve over hot cooked elbow macaroni. Garnish with chopped white onion, sour cream and shredded Cheddar cheese, as desired.

Leftovers are always a hit! Double or triple this recipe and serve the next day stuffed in a quesadilla, top nachos or a baked potato. Use a Dutch oven to hold the volume of ingredients.