Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. A light wintry mix possible from I-20 and points south today. Highs near 40

Happy Friday, East Texas! We're going to be dealing with another cold day across the region. We may actually try and add some moisture to the cold weather, especially across central and southern sections of East Texas today. This will lead to the chance for a light wintry mix across areas SOUTH of I-20. Depending on the exact amount of precip, and temps...we could see a light sleet/frz.rain/rain event across Deep East Texas, while areas further north along and just south of I-20 could see a few snowflakes, sleet pellets, or even a bout of light freezing rain. Not expecting any major impacts from this event but we will be tracking it for you through the day. Locations north of I-20 will likely stay mainly dry, although can't rule out an isolated flurry or sleet pellet. Highs today will only warm to near 40 degrees. Tonight, we will see this disturbance quickly moving off to our south and east, giving way to more clouds and another cold night. Look for overnight lows in the mid 20s. Saturday will feature mainly cloudy skies. Most of daytime will be dry. Highs should warm to near 40 once again. A stronger disturbance approaches Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing with it a chance for sleet and rain mix Saturday evening, and possibly some freezing rain (especially I-20 and north) overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Some minor impacts may be felt with this bout of wintry weather including some light icing on bridges and overpasses, and tree limbs. Stay tuned for further updates on this system through the day. Everything turns over to a cold rain Sunday, as some warmer air works its way into the area. Look for highs near 40 once again. Mainly cloudy and cool for next week. Highs will warm into the 40s with lows in the lower 30s.