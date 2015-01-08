Restaurant Reports: Popular fast food spot cited for serious violations

One East Texas restaurant gets the most serious violations in the latest inspection period.

In Tyler, McDonald's #8135 at 5802 South Broadway was cited for the following:

A small below-counter cooler was missing the lid, items were a higher temperature than recommended.

Shredded cheese, sliced onion and sliced tomato were held too warm.

No sanitizer detected in final rinse of 3 bay sink, or detected in buckets storing wet cloths.

An egg form, juice squeezer, and outsides of beverage units and shake unit need cleaning.

A cold water faucet at front hand sink was not working.

The facility removed hand sinks and the prep sink that were on the back wall behind assembly line. No more food prep done on that side. Establishment must submit a written letter to NETPHD why sinks were removed.

Total demerits : 15

