Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Look for highs by Thursday to struggle to get above the freezing mark. Highs stay in the 30s to near 40s through the weekend.An upper level disturbance moves towards the area in two pieces. The first wave arrives Friday bringing a chance of a light wintry mix of sleet and snow.The second arrives by Saturday afternoon bringing with it the potential for wintry precip. Depending on exact timing, and placement of features a wintry mix may develop across portions of East Texas.The main threat with the second wave looks to be more freezing rain, cold rain, or sleet. Needless to say, more details will be forthcoming in the coming days. Stay Tuned!Have a great day! ?