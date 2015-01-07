Gift of Love: Veronica & Thalia

It was an afternoon of fun for Veronica and Thalia as they each got to pick out their own stuffed animal at Build-a-Bear.Veronica and Thalia have gone through many tough times most of their lives, primarily having to depend on each other through it all; so they have a very special bond"We have never been separated," Thalia said.And that is why it is so important for this 3rd grader and her 2nd grade sister to be adopted together.Due to not having many manufactured toys as younger children, they learned to make their own toys to play with; using sticks, rocks, and other objects they could find. Veronica even listed cups as one of her favorite toys to play with.But, she also likes to, "play with Barbies," Veronica said.Veronica also likes to play with teddy bears and she hopes to one day have her very own american girl doll.This 8 year old wants to be an artist when she grows up."Because i like drawing," Veronica said.As for her favorite foods, "Toaster Strudles," Veronica said tops the list.She love breakfast!And for dessert, Veronica's favorite is, "strawberry shortcake," Veronica said.Older sister Thalia has several ideas about what she wants to be when she grows up."A rancher, astronaut and a newsperson," Thalia said.Thalia loves super heroes. Wolverine and Batman are her favorite. Including the movies."X-Men, any others? Fantastic four," Thalia said.Thalia also loves to be around animals and hopes to live in the country."Dogs, horses, chickens, cows, calves, chicks," Thaila said.Veronica and Thalia's forever family will need to be experienced and very understanding; giving these girls the commitment of a lifetime as they help them grow toward all they can be.And most importantly show these two precious girls the Gift of Love.

