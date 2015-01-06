Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Mild temps. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Look for mostly sunny skies. Mild temps. Highs warming into the mid to upper 50s across the area.

Tonight, winds return out of the north, so look for mainly clear skies and overnight lows back into the upper 20s to lower 30s.





A strong arctic front sweeps through the area Wednesday morning bringing some very cold air to to the area. Winds will be very gusty during the day Wednesday making it feel like its in the teens and 20s all day. Layers are strongly recommended with highs Wednesday in the lower 40s. Overnight lows by Thursday morning will drop down into the teens area wide.





Look for highs by Thursday to struggle to get above the freezing mark. Highs stay in the upper 30s to near 40s through the weekend.





An upper level disturbance moves towards the area in two pieces. The first wave arrives Friday bringing a chance of a light wintry mix of sleet and snow. The second arrives by Saturday bringing with it the potential for wintry precip. Depending on exact timing, and placement of features a wintry mix may develop across portions of East Texas. The main threat with the second wave looks to be more freezing rain, cold rain, or sleet. Needless to say, this will have to be monitored very closely in the coming days.







Have a great day!