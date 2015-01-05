Quick and delicious black bean soup with Mama Steph

There is a certain restaurant in many cities that offers a big bowl of tasty, hot black bean soup. It's always been a favorite of mine, and I figured out how to make it at home. Now you can, too!



This soup is full of protein and nutrients; low in fat, too!



I originally posted this recipe on my blog, InMamaStephsKitchen.com.



Mama Steph's quick and delicious black bean soup

2 – 15 ounce cans black beans

1 TBS Smart Balance butter blend or olive oil (optional)

1 1/2 cups chicken broth or water

3 cloves of garlic, minced (or three teaspoons jarred minced garlic)

1 TBS ground cumin

salt and pepper, to taste

Hot sauce or chopped, sauteed or pickled jalapenos, if you'd like some heat – optional.

Method:

Drain and thoroughly rinse the two cans of beans in a colander.

Melt the butter in a 2 quart sauce pan; then add the beans.

Add the broth or water, garlic and cumin.

Using a potato masher (or whatever device you might have on hand that will smash things), mash roughly one-half to one-third of the beans in the pot. Stir well, and then allow the soup to come to a boil.

Stir continually so that the beans don't scorch; after it boils for about two minutes, lower to a light simmer. Taste and add salt and pepper (and hot sauce or chopped, sauteed jalapenos, if using) to your liking. Serve immediately. (You can top with a dollop of sour cream or shredded cheese, if you like!)



