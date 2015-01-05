Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny. Chilly. Highs in the mid 40s

Happy Monday, East Texas! Your forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies. After a cold start, look for temps to warm into the mid 40s by the afternoon with full sunshine and winds switching from the northeast to the southeast.



Tonight, mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph. Overnight lows dropping into the low 30s.



A strong arctic front sweeps through the area Wednesday morning bringing some very cold air to to the area. Winds will be very gusty during the day Wednesday making it feel like its in the teens and 20s all day. Highs Wednesday in the lower 40s. Overnight lows by Thursday morning will drop down into the teens area wide.



Look for highs by Thursday to struggle to get above the freezing mark. Highs stay in the upper 30s to near 40s through the weekend.



An upper level disturbance moves towards the area by Saturday bringing with it the potential for precip. Depending on exact timing, and placement of features a wintry mix may develop across portions of East Texas. Needless to say, this will have to be monitored very closely in the coming days.





