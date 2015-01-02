Freedom Fighters: John Jennings

John Jennings was a gunner on an LCI landing craft delivering troops to Omaha Beach in the Normandy Invasion.



He says that he and a lot of his friends left home as boys to enter the service in WWII, but they came became men very quickly after D-Day. Among Jennings' prized possessions is the letter sent to the D-Day soldiers, sailors and airmen by Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower.

