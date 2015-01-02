Freedom Fighters: John Jennings - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Freedom Fighters: John Jennings

(KLTV) -

John Jennings was a gunner on an LCI landing craft delivering troops to Omaha Beach in the Normandy Invasion.  

He says that he and a lot of his friends left home as boys to enter the service in WWII, but they came became men very quickly after D-Day. Among Jennings' prized possessions is the letter sent to the D-Day soldiers, sailors and airmen by Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. 

Learn more in this episode of Freedom Fighters with Joan Hallmark.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly