Ringing in 2015, East Texas-style

(KLTV) -
With the New Year quickly approaching, it's a natural question for those who want to celebrate: Where can I go in East Texas to ring in the New Year?
Here is a list of what we've found, though it is not by any means exhaustive:
In Tyler, you can go to a New Year's Eve party at Lago del Pino. The featured band will be The Elegant Few
, a Tyler band playing dance music from the 70's through today's hits. There will be light hors d'oeuvres, and there will be a fireworks show at midnight. The party begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m.
Where's Rufus on South Broadway is hosting a casino night for New Year's Eve,
complete with a steak or chicken dinner with shrimp or crab legs, a bottle of champagne, and chips for the casino games. Tickets are $50 and they say they're going fast. They suggest signing up with the bartenders to reserve your place.
Also in Tyler, the Ironhorse Saloon on Erwin is offering its "New Years Eve Bash 2015
" featuring Todd Freeman and Bullet Proof. They'll have blackeyed peas and cabbage, champagne, and party favors for their guests. The party begins at 8 p.m. Guests age 21 years and above are welcome.
Rick's on the Square in Tyler will have a New Year's Eve Party complete with hats, bells, party favors, complimentary champagne toast,
and live music from Electric Circus, a popular band from Austin. $20 cover charge to get into this event.
At Cork. Food and Drink in Tyler, there will be a "Modern Masquerade
," so everyone is encouraged to wear a mask, including the staff. Light hors d'oeuvres, party favors, noise makers and New Year's Eve hats will be fun for all, as will music by Dustin Becker and the Kopastetic Band. 21+ after 9 p.m., and cost is $15 per person at the door. email wine@corktyler.com
to rsvp. Dress code will be enforced, so no flip flops, t-shirts, ball caps, ripped clothing, shorts or any other inappropriate clothing allowed.
Over in Ben Wheeler, you can ring in the new year at Moore's Store, which promises to be a great show, featuring Wesley Pruitt Band, along with local favorites Heather Little and Matt Bradshaw. The show will start at 8 p.m., and is $25 for individual tickets or $40 for a couple. Visit Mooresstore.com
for tickets, or stop by to purchase from the bar ahead of time. Also, they'll give you a koozie and $5 off meal coupon if you bring 10 can goods for the local food bank. There will be champagne and other goodies available, as well. Seating is limited, so check in soon.
Also in Ben Wheeler, you can ring in the new year in a more traditional way at The Forge;
"It's an old-fashioned New Years Eve" with the Ginny Mac Band. They'll play classic hits from Patsy Cline and Etta James, and they'll be serving a special chef's menu followed by a champagne toast at midnight> Reservations are required, and cocktail attire is suggested. If you're into it, call Amelia at 903-833-5970 to reserve your spots!
In Edom, a New Year's Eve celebration will be held from 7 p.m. until midnight at Edom Gallery.
Jazz band The Jack Evans Trio will play, there will be a gourmet vegetarian menu, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Call 903-852-5552 for more information.
In Lindale, Leo's Asian Bistro is offering a dinner party
featuring chef-attended carving stations with prime rib, shrimp cocktail, and other elegant hors d'oeuvres, a full cash bar, and the Nightwork band. Champagne toast at midnight with photography included, at a cost of $100 per person. They encourage reservations, as space is limited. 903-882-LEOS. 8 p.m. until midnight.
In Longview, Graham Central Station is hosting its 17th annual New Years Eve Countdown.
It begins at 7 p.m., and the party will feature party favors, balloon drop, and a champagne toast at midnight.
Also in Longview, Cafe' Barron's is offering a New Year's Eve Dinner
from 5-9 p.m. Reservations are required for this dinner which will feature seared scallops, rack of lamb, filet mignon and more for the price of $59 per person.
In Kilgore, Jack Ryan's Steak and Chophouse
will have live music and celebratory champagne. Reservations are required, and may be booked by calling 903-18-5670.
If you're in Harrison County, Enoch's Stomp Winery and Vineyard in Harleton
invites you to "Celebrate New Year's with Enoch." They'll serve a four-course dinner from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. ($48.50 per person) or you can enjoy the tasting room anytime from noon to midnight, where a pub-style menu will be served. You can bring a group of friends and ring in the new year with live music in the tasting room. Call 903-240-1587 or email info@enochsstomp.com
for more information or to reserve a table.
In Jefferson, enjoy a celebration at Auntie Skinner's Riverboat Club Restaurant on Austin Street. Music will be provided by Jacob Stiefel & The Truth, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple.
Whether you head out on the town to celebrate at an event like one of these, have a quiet dinner at home with friends, or a game night with family, we wish you a safe and happy new year!
If you know of other celebrations, make sure to send us the details to webstaff@kltv.com
and we'll do our best to add it to this article.
Reminder: Have a designated driver or call someone to pick you up if you have been drinking. Never, ever
drive buzzed or drunk.
Viewer-submitted additions to consider (you might want to call to verify)
The Levee in Longview is hosting their 5th annual New Years Eve Celebration. 21 and up only. $5 cover charge. Party favors and midnight countdown.
New Year's Eve with Texas Rebellion at Rose City Activity Center (8354 Paluxy Plaza in Tyler) $30 per person, includes buffet. 8-midnight. Call 903-534-6014 for more info.
MoJoe's Coffee Cafe, on the square, in downtown Henderson, will be having our 6th annual New Year's Eve Bash. Blind Mojo will take the stage at 8pm and will ring in the new year. We will serve black-eyed peas, cabbage & corn bread at midnight. It is a great family environment. 106 W Main St - 903-392-8200
Half Moon Grill with live music by Something Blue! Gourmet dinner and champagne with a reserved table, and standing room tickets available at the door. 8pm -1am - 21 and up. 16884 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler. 903-534-1884