Better East Texas: Events that shaped 2014

There is a Billy Joel song titled “We Didn't Start the Fire,” and it goes through a laundry list of significant events that shaped the U.S. over several decades.

Well, as we look back to 2014 there were a lot of fires burning, some that continue to burn and others that should never be put out. This year had the separate investigations of the local murders of Alfred Wright and Kari Hunt that stayed in the news all year. The Wright case, the Jasper man missing for weeks, just recently produced an arrest. Hunt the mother of two murdered while her child tried unsuccessfully to dial 911 from a hotel room.

We have the legal case of Hobby Lobby versus Obamacare, the scandal that tainted the Veteran's Administration and the care of those heroes, the story of the release of Bowe Bergdahl, the border crisis with Mexico, the beyond-sports headlines of the Ray Rice offense and the Adrian Peterson case that hits close to East Texas.

We were all more than a little nervous about a virus called Ebola, and then there was Ferguson, Missouri and very recently “The Interview” hacking event. The year 2014 was a traumatic for many but it was also a year of triumph and celebration and we at KLTV are thankful that you allowed us to bring it to you.

We look forward to 2015 and the unknown that will come with it. We are thankful to be a part of East Texas and I thank you for making it a Better East Texas.

