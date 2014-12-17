What's going on in East Texas this weekend? December 19-21

(KLTV) -
It's the last weekend before Christmas, and we hope this list will help you find something to do to celebrate with your friends and family, while supporting East Texas business, music, arts, and food!Tyler
Women of Elegance presents its first Christmas Charity Gala, benefiting Inspiring Minds Mentoring Program. Come help us celebrate our 1 year anniversary while giving back to our youth! Your ticket includes: Hors d'oeuvres, Buffet, Dessert, and access to Cash Bar - Door prizes from (Walmart, Ivan Smith, Solar Nail Spa, Applebee's, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Razzoo's) to name a few. Musical Entertainment by Tyler's finest~Reserved table available - $200 for a table of 10 w/complimentary bottle of wine, $30 single / $50 couple. Event will be held at Hollytree Country Club, 6700 Hollytree Drive. Click here for ticket ordering
The Death of a dream - Saturday from 8:30 - 12:30 - $20.00 Door Prizes! No one wants to hear that their child has delays but often caregivers are the first to identify delays. Learn the developmental milestones for children birth to five and fun ways to move children forward in their developmental sequence. CDA: #2 Kristin Omo, B.S., CDA-PDS. At Champions for Children of Smith County, 4883 Hightech Drive. Click here for ticket information
December Pickers Market - Swap meet/trade days - Located on Hwy 69 between the Loop and I-20 in Tyler. Directly in front of SkyVue DriveIn. 8am-4pm Friday. 10707 Hwy 69. www.pickersmarkettyler.com
The Texas K.G.B. will perform at the Half Moon Grill and Saloon at 16884 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy). Saturday at 9pm.
Ally Venable Band - Saturday at 9pm at XL'N on Fifth. 2109 East Fifth Street.
Austin English Band will play Half Moon Grill and Saloon Friday at 8pm. 16884 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville)
Between the States: Photographs of the American Civil War exhibit opens at Tyler Museum of Art on Friday, from 10am-5pmLongview
Faces of Beauty Extravaganza - an auction fundraiser to help victims of domestic violence. Bachelors and Bachelorettes will be auctioned for the evening. $20. Maude Cobb Activity Center, 100 Grand Boulevard. Click here for ticket information
. 7pm. The show is open to the public Dec. 19-Feb. 15, 2015 during regular TMA hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday (closed Mondays and major holidays). Admission is free courtesy of underwriting by the Julietta Jarvis Foundation, Inc., Eleanor Cameron, Mrs. Ralph Spence, Marilyn Richey, Bitsy Wynne and The Robert M. Rogers Foundation. Call (903) 595-1001 or visit www.tylermuseum.org
for information.
Be a Jolly Elf - Help ETFB stock the shelf! Friday from 4-8 p.m., help Santa and his elves put food on the shelves of hungry families in East Texas. Bring the kids and have a fun-filled family night at the University of Texas at Tyler Longview campus! The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center 3201 N. Eastman Road Longview, Tx 75605. What: Photos with Santa, Storytime with Santa's helpers, Arts and crafts, Cookies and cocoa, Games for everyone to enjoy! Any donations of canned goods are your ticket to enjoy the festivities! Contact Blake Williams at BWilliams36@patriots.uttyler.edu
or Lauren Davis at Lgriffin6@patriots.uttyler.edu
for more info.
Teen Talent Review of East Texas: A talent show and fundraiser to support various community service and volunteer efforts and youth empowerment activities. This annual event is the club's major fundraiser, and it will be held on December 20th, 2014 at 7:00 p.m. at the Longview Community Center located at 500 E. Whaley in Longview, Texas. Kids 5 and under FREE, adults $10 at the door or $5 with a canned good. 903-387-0043 for more info.Ben Wheeler:
Live original folk music concert: Decembersongs with Amy Speace, Rod Picott, and Doug and Telisha Williams. $15 advance, $18 at the door. The Old Firehouse in Edom, 8241 FM 279. Click here for ticket information
Blue Louie plays at Moore's Store Friday at 9pm - $5 cover.
Chris Colston Band plays Saturday night 9pm at Moore's Store - $7 cover.
Travis Bolt will play Friday at 7pm at The Forge Bistro.
Chase McClanahan Duo plays Saturday at 7pm at The Forge, plus there'll be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. Gilmer
The Legacy Concert comes to Gilmer, Texas on December 20th @ The Gilmer Civic Center! Opening acts: Ka'Low Da Prince and Jay Kash! Doss headlines with an unforgettable FULL HOUR PERFORMANCE! Come out and rock with New Movement and The Villain Saturday night! Tickets online are only $11.50! At the door, tickets are $15, military ID gets you in for $12! Buy tickets online now: http://doss.ticketleap.com/the-legacy-concert/Gladewater
The Gladewater Opry's Annual Christmas Show - Featuring the Texas Smoke Band and a host of entertainers with special guest Santa Claus. Bring your children to see Santa with lots of treats for kids! $10 adults, $5 children 5-12. Saturday at 8pm. Sulphur Springs
Noah Peterson will perform at Fralo's on 23651 IH 10 West on Friday at 7:30p.m. Ticket information here
. Tatum
Events at Martin Creek Lake State Park this weekend include:
Cast Iron Cooking - Saturday from 11am-1pm.
Stargazing - View the night sky through a telescope Saturday from 8pm-9pm. Meet at the auxiliary boat ramp. Lisa.male@tpwd.texas.gov
or 903-836-4336
Daingerfield:Athens
Chris Wayne Band will play at Eddy's on Saturday at 9pm. 1801 Flat Creek Road.Diana
A Family Christmas Pajama Party Movie Experience - Friday from 6:30-9 pm. Presented by the New Diana HIgh School Drama Club. Tickets: Children 3-17 $5,Adults $7 - Each ticket includes: Cup of Hot Chocolate, Bag of Popcorn, Silver Bell Picture with Santa or Elf , plus a Movie. Doors Open at 5:30 for pictures with Santa. To Order Tickets Call 903-663-8000 ext 240
Tickets also available at the door.Concessions also available for purchase (drinks, and candy) Place: Norton Lovell Auditorium, New Diana High School, 11826 State Hwy 154, Diana, Texas 75640 903-663-8000 for more info.Palestine
Black Water Bride will play Sunday at 9pm at Iron Horse. Red Dirt Renegades will play Friday at 9pm. 1100 E. Palestine Avenue.
Customer Appreciation and Employee Christmas Party - Sunday at 7pm - 50% off all bar tabs from 7 pm until 11 pm. 1100 E. Palestine Avenue.
Polar Express - Friday from 3-9pm - All Aboard! The beloved book, The Polar Express, comes to life from Nov. 14 through Dec. 30 at the Texas State Railroad, departing from the Palestine Depot. Pajamas welcome 903-683-3098.
