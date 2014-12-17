Gift of Love: Weslie

It was an afternoon of adventure for 14-year-old Weslie as he made his way through the Aviation Museum. Weslie enjoys school and is already thinking about his future. He says he would like to attend college one day.As for a career, "a detective. Why do you want to do that? Because I'm good at solving mysteries," Weslie said.Think crime scene investigator. But for now, Weslie is enjoying the 7th grade. Weslie is currently in band and plays the trumpet. When not in school, he enjoys playing video games and reading."I like the Percy Jackson books and the Lost Heroes series," Weslie said.Weslie also likes to be active outside."I like playing soccer, football and basketball," Weslie said.Weslie has hopes and dreams to not only share, but to live out with a loving and committed forever family. He's looking for a family that is active and situated in an environment of praise and positive attitudes."County, I'd like to live in the country. Away from the big towns. I want to be in a small town," Weslie said.He also hopes his family likes to go hunting and fishing and maybe even has four wheelers. Weslie says it's also important for him to go to church. Weslie waits with a heart full of love, joy, and tremendous potential to be nurtured and guided, giving him a sure foundation on which to launch into adulthood. But before he gets there is hopes to find a forever family to show him the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about Weslie or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, TOLL-FREE, 1-888-KIDS-275.

