If you want a really pretty presentation for holiday dessert, Mama Steph has one for you; this trifle combines homemade gingerbread with pumpkin-laced pudding and whipped cream (of course, it's always best to use homemade!) to make a beautiful trifle that your family will love.



Pumpkin-gingerbread trifle



For the cake:



1/2 cup shortening

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup molasses

1 egg

2 1/3 cup plain flour

1 tsp baking soda

One teaspoon each ground cinnamon and ginger

3/4 tsp salt

3/4 cup hot water



Preheat oven to 350, and grease a 9x13" pan.



1. Cream together shortening and sugar in a large mixing bowl until fluffy. Beat in egg, followed by molasses.



2. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, salt, and spices. Add it about 3/4 cup at a time, alternating with hot water, until all of each ingredient are mixed in. Mix well, but don't over beat.



3. Pour into baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Use toothpick to check for doneness (when inserted into center of cake, shout come out clean).

4. Cool on wire rack. When cool, cut into 1 inch cubes and set aside. (Save 1/4 cup of the cubes for final topping on the trifle)





For the Pudding:



2 cups cold milk

15 ounce can of pumpkin (not pie filling)

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 3.4 ounce package of instant vanilla pudding mix

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon



1. In a large mixing bowl, combine milk and pudding mix with mixer, for two minutes. Leave it alone for two minutes, to thicken>



2. In small mixing blue, combine the pumpkin, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon on medium-low until combined. Stir into the vanilla pudding until smooth and combined.



For whipped topping:



2 cups heavy cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla or rum extract





In a cold mixing bowl, beat the cream on medium-high until it begins to thicken. Add sugar and extract, sprinkling in, and beat until stiff peaks begin to form. Don't overbeat, or you'll have tasty sweet butter.



Assemble the trifle:



In a large trifle dish, layer 1/3 of the gingerbread cubes, then add 1/3 of the pudding, spreading across the cake cubes, then 1/3 of the whipped topping. Repeat to attain three layers of each. finishing with whipped cream.



Sprinkle reserved gingerbread cubes across the top of the whipped cream as garnish.

Allow to chill in fridge at least 45-60 minutes before serving.



Variation: Chocolate pudding, brownies, whipped cream, and sprinkle top with crumbled brownies or Heath bar bits.



