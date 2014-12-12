Friday's Weather: Scattered showers. Mainly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Here's your forecast update. Scattered showers moving through the area during the day. Otherwise cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.Clouds continue to increase Saturday with Highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms approaching the area from the west by Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 60s.Showers and storms become likely Sunday night into Monday with a strong disturbance moving in from the west. Behind this disturbance cooler and drier weather will move in for Monday,Tuesday, and much of next week!??