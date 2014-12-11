Thursday's Weather: Overcast skies. Off & on chance for a few light rain showers. Highs warming into the upper 50s to near 60

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here's your forecast update. We're headed back to the upper 50s to near 60, Thursday and mid 60s Friday with mainly cloudy skies. A weak disturbance will approach the area Thursday giving us a slight chance for a few light showers. This activity should be widely scattered across the area.
Clouds continue to increase Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms approaching the area from the west by Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
