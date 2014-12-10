Gift of Love: Jared

It was an afternoon of fun at the Aviation Museum at the old Tyler Airport for 16-year-old Jared. Jared says he wants to be in the military when he grows up."I want to go to college," Jared said.TCU and Texas A&M top Jared's list of colleges he'd like to attend. When not thinking about his future, jared likes to be active outside."I like to play football and stuff like that," Jared said.And jared is a cowboys fan!Like many teens, Jared enjoys spending time with his friends and listening to music."I like to play video games. I like to play cards sometimes," Jared said.He especially likes racing video games. Jared says he can't drive yet but he's working on it."I like to work on cars," Jared said, "any type. I just like to take them apart and put them back together."As for his favorite type of cars, "Lamborghini, Ferrari and Ford," Jared said.Jared says ford makes his top three because they have the mustang!As for his three wishes,"I'd like to have my license, a car and to go see my sisters," Jared said.It's very important to jared that he be able to continue a relationship with his sisters after he is adopted.When it comes to his forever family, jared would like to have a mom and a dad and maybe some siblings too."I'd like to live in the country, the city is ok as long as it's not big," Jared said.And he'd like a family that is active."Bowling. Bowling is fun. Anything else? Probably some hunting," Jared said.Jared is looking for a family who will be committed to him and cheer him on as he pursues his hopes and dreams. And most importantly show Jared the Gift of Love.

If you'd like to know more about Jared or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, TOLL-FREE, 1-888-KIDS-275.

