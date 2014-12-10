Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy skies. Extra clouds late. Highs warming into the upper 50s to near 60

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here's your forecast update. Look for partly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with slightly cooler temps. Look for highs only in the upper 50s. A few more clouds may creep in late day.We're headed back to the 60s Thursday and Friday with more clouds on the increase. A weak disturbance will approach the area by Thursday giving us a slight chance for a few light showers. This activity should be widely scattered across the area.Clouds continue to increase Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms approaching the area from the west by Sunday afternoon. HIghs in the 60s.Showers and storms become likely Sunday night into Monday with a strong disturbance moving in from the west. Behind this disturbance cooler and drier weather will move in for Monday afternoon into Tuesday.?