Creamy broccoli soup with smoked cheddar with Mama Steph

This soup is a healthy food disguised as something entirely decadent and wonderful. Make it for your friends and family who are watching calories and fat, but don't worry, no one will know it's healthy! The cauliflower adds a smoothness to the soup, but you truly don't know it's there, so cauliflower-haters will be fine.



Creamy broccoli soup with smoked cheddar



1 1/2 cups chopped broccoli florets (all vegetables may be used fresh or frozen)

1 1/2 cups chopped cauliflower

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 cups chicken broth or stock

1 cup water

1/2 to 3/4 cup milk

1 tsp garlic paste (or about 1 large clove, minced)

1/2 cup smoked (or regular) grated cheddar cheese (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste



Method:



1. In a large Dutch oven or stock pot, simmer broccoli, cauliflower and onion in the stock and water until tender, about 20 minutes.

2. When tender, add garlic, milk (or soy milk, flax milk, coconut milk...or go the other direction and use heavy cream!)

3. Use a stick blender to puree the mixture until completely smooth. Stir in cheese if using.

4. Taste for saltiness, and add as needed.

5. If desired, top with a sprinkle of grated cheese, crumbled bacon, or croutons.



Note: If you don't have a stick blender, use a regular blender, but only fill the jar about half full to puree in batches to avoid overflow. Don't want you to get burned!



Enjoy!



Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.