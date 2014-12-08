Monday's Weather: Morning patchy fog. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s

Your Monday forecast calls for morning clouds and patchy fog. This will give way to plenty of afternoon sunshine. Highs expected to warm into the low to mid 60s. Tonight, we will see a few more clouds and fog return. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Your Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies. Temps will warm into the mid 60s. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for your Wednesday with slightly cooler temps. Look for highs only in the upper 50s. We're headed back to the 60s Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds continue to increase Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms approaching the area from the west by Sunday afternoon. HIghs in the 60s. Showers and storms become likely Sunday night into Monday with a strong disturbance moving in from the west. Behind this disturbance cooler and drier weather will move in beyond Monday.