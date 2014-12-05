Friday's Weather: Mainly cloudy skies. Warm with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! Here's a look at your forecast. Friday will feature plenty of cloud cover with maybe a few small breaks this afternoon. Look for warm temps thanks to a warm front moving through the area this morning. Afternoon high temps should warm into the mid 70s across the area. Total rainfall amounts will be fairly light with most locations seeing less than a 0.25." Saturday, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more sunshine by afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 60s across the area. A few more clouds will increase across the area Sunday, as a weak disturbance weakens to our west. Look for a 20% chance or less of an isolated shower or two by afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy, and much cooler with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine and mild temps return for the start of next week. Look for mostly sunny skies both Monday and Tuesday with highs warming into the low 60s. Another weak disturbance may provide a slight chance for showers midweek, followed by drier and seasonable weather for late next week.