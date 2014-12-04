Restaurant Reports: Two establishments make the good list - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: Two establishments make the good list

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Two East Texas establishments make the good list on tonight's restaurant report.

In Tyler, two restaurants had clean conditions and foods held at proper temperatures.

Little Italy at 3320 south Broadway. No violations, no demerits.

Breakers at 5106 Old Bullard Road. No violations, no demerits.

