Thursday's Weather: Morning fog/mist. Mainly cloudy skies. Highs

Thursday's Weather: Morning fog/mist. Mainly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 60s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Your forecast for Thursday will feature fog/mist, then mainly cloudy skies. Temps fairly warm in the mid to upper 60s for highs. Friday into the weekend will feature very unsettled conditions. Look for lots of clouds Two stronger disturbances will move into the area Friday and Sunday. The extra lift could add to a slightly better chance for rainfall. Otherwise look for lots of clouds through the weekend with warming temperatures!

