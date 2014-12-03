Gift of Love: Michael

It was an afternoon of fun at the Discovery Science Center as Michael made his way through all the exhibits. We had so much fun exploring."Michael is one of the neatest people I've ever met. He has taught me a whole lot about joy and how to find joy in the simple things in life," casa volunteer Kathy Clark said.Michael loves to watch movies and cartoons and memorizes the lines."He loves music and has a keyboard and doesn't pound on it. He actually plays notes and appreciates the different sounds that they make," Clark said.One of Michael's favorite things to do is to sit at the table and look at cook books, especially the ones with colorful pictures of the food."He also loves cake! not just to eat it. He likes decorating cakes and cupcake and he appreciates the art in that," Clark said.Michael also loves cheese enchiladas."He has a trake. He is legally blind and he is autistic," Clark said.Michael is receiving physical and occupational therapy twice a week and is continuing to make progress on things such as putting on his own clothes and brushing his teeth. He can mimic some words, but cannot hold a conversation.Michael likes to explore what is going on around him. He loves to go places and experience new things."He will has a lot of love to share and he will be able to keep up with you," Clark said.Michael will need a family that will help him face his challenges head on and support him on his journey and most importantly show Michael the Gift of Love.If you'd like to know more about Michael or other East Texas children available for adoption call our Gift of Love hotline, toll-free, 1-888-KIDS-275.