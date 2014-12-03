Wednesday's Weather: AM fog/mist. Cloudy skies. 20% chance for passing shower. HIghs in the lower 60s.

Your forecast for Wednesday will feature h ighs near 60 on Wednesday afternoon. Look for some morning fog and drizzle Wednesday morning with more clouds sticking around during the afternoon. The rest of the upcoming week and into the weekend will feature very unsettled conditions. Look for lots of clouds and slight chances for light showers or sprinkles each day. Two stronger disturbances will move into the area Friday and Monday. The extra lift could add to a slightly better chance for rainfall. Otherwise look for lots of clouds this week with warming temperatures!

