Here's a nice, comforting meal for chilly days in fall and winter. It's especially nice when you have leftover sweet potatoes and turkey from holiday cooking. No need to waste!



Bacon, turkey and sweet potato chowder



Ingredients



6 to 8 ounces of sliced smoked bacon, chopped into 1/2 to 1 inch pieces

1 large shallot or a medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery

3 1/2 to 4 cups of cooked turkey or chicken meat, chopped into bite sized pieces

1/2 cup cream

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I used a smoked cheddar, but any will work)

1 medium raw sweet potato, cubed (about 2 cups)

2 quarts turkey stock or chicken stock

1 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp dried thyme (optional)



Method:



In a soup pot or Dutch oven set over medium heat, cook the chopped bacon until slightly crisp. Remove a tablespoon or so of the bacon and set aside for topping purposes.



Add the celery and shallot or onion to the pot, and cook until soft, about 4 minutes.



Add the broth, cream, and cheese, and stir until cheese is melted.



Add the sweet potatoes, turkey and dried herbs



Simmer for about 15 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are tender.



Enjoy!





