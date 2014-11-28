Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 60s

Your end of the week forecast calls for more in the way of sunshine with highs warming into the mid 60s. Look for mainly clear skies overnight. Lows will be much warmer with a southerly wind, only falling into the mid 50s. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with above average temperatures. Look for highs to warm into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.Look for a front to finally approach the area by Monday bringing rain chances at least on the scattered side. Highs will warm into the upper 50s before the rainfall arrives. Turning cooler briefly behind the front into Tuesday before a warming trend begins once again by mid week.