Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Slightly cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Your Turkey Day looks fantastic. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s.The end of your work week calls for more in the way of sunshine with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s to near 70. We're in the upper 60s to low 70s for Saturday with more sunshine.Look for a front to finally approach the area by Sunday bringing a few more clouds but mainly dry across the area.Rain chances increase slightly heading into Monday. Highs will warm into the 60s before the rainfall arrives.