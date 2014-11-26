Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny skies. Warm & breezy. Highs in the mid 60s

Your busy travel day forecast calls for sunny skies, and quiet weather across the region. Look highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.Turkey Day looks fantastic. Plenty of sunshine with highs near 60.The end of your work week calls for more in the way of sunshine with highs warming into the mid and upper 60s to near 70. We're in the upper 60s to low 70s for Saturday with more sunshine.Look for a front to finally approach the area by Sunday bringing a few more clouds and chances for scattered showers by the afternoon hours.Rain chances increase slightly heading into Monday. Highs will warm into the 70s before the rainfall arrives. Right now, the busy holiday week continues to look quiet with seasonable temps.