The Black Seadevil: A sight likely to haunt your dreams

Researchers have released footage of an elusive deep-sea fish rarely seen on film - and it's a sight likely to keep you up at night.

The roughly 9 centimeters long deep-sea anglerfish named Melanocetus, is also known as the Black Seadevil and it resides deep in the waters of the Monterey Canyon.

Posted Friday by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, the 2:18 minute video shows the anglerfish navigating through the depths in a downward motion.

According to the institute, deep-sea anglerfish are rarely observed in their natural habitat and fewer than half a dozen have been captured on film. MBARI says that ROV Doc Ricketts observed the fish for the first time at 600 meters on a November mid-water research expedition.

MBARI believes the video is the first footage ever taken of the species alive at that depth.

On a mobile device? Click here.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.