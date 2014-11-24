Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Comfortable. Highs near 60

Your forecast upcoming work week is calling for plenty of sunshine. Look for highs near 60 the next couple of days. Your busy travel day forecast calls for sunny skies, and quiet weather across the region. Look highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. The end of your work week calls for more in the way of sunshine with highs warming into the upper 60s to near 70. We're in the upper 60s to low 70s for Saturday with more sunshine. Look for a front to finally approach the area by Sunday bringing a few more clouds and chances for scattered showers by the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the 60s before the rainfall arrives. Right now, the busy holiday week looks quiet with seasonable temps.