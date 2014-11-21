Friday's Weather: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Happy Friday, East Texas. Scattered showers will be off and on throughout the day Friday. Temps will remain on the warm side. Highs Friday into the upper 60s.A strong disturbance heads our way Saturday warming us up even more, and developing plenty of shower and storm activity.Some of the storms on Saturday could be on the strong to severe side. Depend on the StormTracker Weather Team to keep you ahead of any storm activity that does develop. Look for highs near 70 Saturday.A front moves through Sunday, but with less cooler air than previous fronts. A second front arrives Sunday night and this will usher in some dry but seasonal weather just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday Week.