Rustic cranberry-apple tart with Mama Steph

The scent of apples baking...who doesn't love that? Add to that the flavor of cinnamon and nutmeg with the tartness of cranberry sauce, and you've got a winning, easy to make tart!



Rustic Cranberry-Apple Tart



Ingredients



One premade pie crust, rolled to 12 inches wide

3 baking apples (such as Granny Smith or Gala), peeled and thinly sliced

1/3 cup sugar plus 1/2 tsp each cinnamon and nutmeg

2 tablespoons cold butter, cut into cubes

1/3 to 1/2 cup cranberry sauce (whole berry)

Method:



1. On a round baking sheet lined with parchment paper (or use nonstick sheet), place the crust down, pressing or rolling out to 12 inches.

2. Arrange apples into a circle on the crust, leaving a two or three inch border all around.

3. Pile remaining apples into the center of the circle; pattern doesn't matter here.

4. Sprinkle with sugar and spice mixture.

5. Dot with cranberry sauce, then butter.

6. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes, then lower heat to 375 and bake 15 minutes more; crust should be golden-brown.

7. Place baking sheet on cooling rack. Allow to cool slightly before cutting; serve warm, or reheat in oven at 400 degrees later, then cut and serve.



(Based on a recipe by Harriet Nauheimer)



